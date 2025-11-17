De De Pyaar De 2 grows, Kaantha drops, The Girlfriend steady: Sunday Box Office (November 16, 2025) The Sunday box office saw mixed momentum: Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 posted strong Day 3 gains, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha slipped after a solid start, and Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend maintained its steady run. Here’s the detailed Nov 16, 2025 weekend report across key releases.

Several films from different genres are currently running in the theatres, giving the audience a variety of choices. Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which hit the screens on November 14, 2025, has been performing well since its release. On the other hand, films like Yami Gautam's Haq, Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend, and Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story are competing with each other.

Joining the race from South cinema, Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha, which saw a growth in its earnings on the first Saturday, witnessed a drop in its collection on Day 3, i.e., Sunday. Take a look at the detailed box office report of these films here.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 3

Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy drama film, De De Pyaar De 2, has been performing well at the box office. The movie, which opened at the box office with Rs 8.75 crore, saw a 40% increase in its earnings, collecting Rs 12.25 crore. On its first Sunday (Day 3), Anshul Sharma's directorial earned Rs 13.75 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 34.75 crore.

Kaantha box office report

The Tamil-language film Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, had a decent start at the box office with a collection of Rs 4.35 crore on its opening day. The film witnessed a 14.94% increase in its collection on the second day, Saturday, earning Rs 5 crore. However, on Day 3, it made RS 4.35 crore, bringing its total Indian box office collection to Rs 13.22 crore. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

The Girlfriend's box office collection

Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama film, The Girlfriend, is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced under the banners of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Mass Movie Makers, and Geetha Arts. The film has completed 10 days in cinemas and has collected Rs 15.50 crore in India so far. Speaking of its Sunday collection, the Telugu film earned Rs 1.60 crore on Day 10.

Haq box office report

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film, Haq, did a business of Rs 1.20 crore on its second Sunday. The total box office collection of Suparn S Varma's directorial stands at Rs 16.95 crore.

The Taj Story box office collection

Paresh Rawal's Hindi drama film, The Taj Story, has slowed down at the box office. On its third Sunday, the movie earned Rs 0.7 crore in India. In terms of its total collection, Tushar Amrish Goel's film was released on October 31, 2025, and has collected Rs 19.24 crore so far.

