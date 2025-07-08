Box Office Report: Did Metro In Dino and Jurassic Park Rebirth pass the Monday test? Know here In this article, let's know whether Metro In Dino and Jurassic Park Rebirth passed the Monday test or not.

This week, there was a fierce competition between Bollywood and Hollywood films at the box office. While on one hand, Anurag Basu's much-awaited film 'Metro In Dino' slowly gained momentum, on the other hand, Hollywood's blockbuster franchise 'Jurassic World Rebirth' performed brilliantly in Indian cinemas. Apart from this, Kajol's 'Maa', Aamir Khan's 'Sitare Zameen Par' and sports drama 'F1' have also been successful in attracting the attention of the audience. Let's know the box office report card of these films so far.

Metro in Dino

'Metro These Days' started a bit slow at the box office, but by the weekend, the film earned better than expected. The film, which started with only Rs 3.5 crore on Friday, earned Rs 6 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.08 crore on Sunday. However, there was a decline in earnings on Monday and the film collected Rs 2.50 crore. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 19.25 crore.

Jurassic World Rebirth

There has always been a craze for Hollywood films in India and this time too it was no different. 'Jurassic World Rebirth' made a strong start with Rs 9 crore on the first day. After this, there was a tremendous jump in the film's earnings on the weekend. The film did a business of Rs 13.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.7 crore on Sunday. Although there was a decline on Monday, its total box office collection has gone up to Rs 43.25 crore with earnings of Rs 4.25 crore.

F1

The American sports drama 'F1', released on June 27, has also been well-liked by Indian audiences. The film earned Rs 5.5 crore on the first day and its business reached 35.5 crores in the first week itself. The film also performed well in the second weekend. By Monday, its total earnings have reached Rs 53.20 crore, which is commendable in itself.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has continued its excellent performance even in the third week of its release. The film, which started with Rs 10.7 crore on the first day, earned a total of Rs 135.4 crore in the first two weeks. The film also collected Rs 12.35 crore in the third weekend, while it collected Rs 1.35 crore on Monday. So far, the total box office collection of this film has reached 150.05 crores.

‘Maa’ performed average

Kajol's film ‘Maa’ may have been appreciated in terms of content, but it did not get the same success at the box office. It earned Rs 4.65 crore on the first day. There was a slight increase in the second weekend, but with a mere earning of 0.57 crore on Monday, its total collection has been reduced to 32.17 crore.

