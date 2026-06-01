Box Office Report [May 31, 2026]: How much Chand Mera Dil earn on day 10? Let's find out

New Delhi:

The Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer, Chand Mera Dil, is performing reasonably well at the box office. During its first week, the film witnessed fluctuating earnings. Now, having entered its second week, Chand Mera Dil has added another significant sum to its box office tally on its second Sunday in theaters.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is earning revenue at a pace that is slow but steady. Let's find out how much the film earned on its 10th day, specifically, its second Sunday, of release.

Chand Mera Dil Day 10 collection

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, was released on May 22. It received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences and got off to a slow start. Although the film's earnings saw a slight increase during the first weekend, that momentum faded after the weekend passed, and collections subsequently began to decline. However, a marginal surge in earnings has been observed during the second weekend.

Speaking of the film's collections, Ananya Panday's movie earned Rs 19.45 crore during its first week. Following that, it earned Rs 1.30 crore on Day 8 and Rs 1.75 crore on Day 9. Now, according to early trend reports from Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil has earned Rs 1.80 crore on its 10th day of release, its second Sunday.

With this latest addition, the film's total earnings over 10 days have now reached Rs 24.30 crore. Chand Mera Dil has earned a total of Rs 3.50 crore in overseas markets, bringing its total worldwide collection to Rs 32.24 crore.

About Chand Mera Dil

In the film, Lakshya plays the role of Aarav, while Ananya Panday appears in the character of Chandni. The film also features Aastha Singh, who portrays the character of Jyotsna. Apart from these three, the supporting cast includes Pratham Rathod, Ashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose. The film was released on May 22, 2026.

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