Box Office Report [May 25, 2026]: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Karuppu and Drishyam 3

New Delhi:

Currently, both South Indian and Bollywood films are running in theaters. The South Indian films Drishyam 3 and Karuppu are proving to be formidable competitors against the Bollywood releases Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. All the films enjoyed a strong box office run over the weekend; however, a decline in earnings was observed on Monday.

Let's find out exactly how much each film collected on Monday.

Chand Mera Dil

The earnings for Chand Mera Dil, a film starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, have dropped following the weekend. On Monday, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore. On its first Sunday, the film had earned Rs 4.35 crore. Consequently, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 13.25 crore. Audiences had initially embraced the film, and it had performed well at the box office over the weekend.

Drishyam 3

Audiences are thoroughly enjoying the suspense-thriller Drishyam 3, starring Malayalam actor Mohanlal. However, the film's earnings witnessed a decline after the weekend. On Monday, it collected Rs 7.35 crore, down from the Rs 13.85 crore it had collected on Sunday. Over its first five days, the total collection for Drishyam 3 has reached Rs 61.80 crore.

Karuppu

Audiences continue to show immense love for Karuppu, a film starring Suriya and Trisha, even in its second week of release. However, the film's box office collections saw a dip following the weekend. On its second Monday, the film collected Rs 5.90 crore, compared to the Rs 14.75 crore it had collected on its second Sunday. In 11 days, the film's total collection has reached Rs 154.75 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is earning at a slow pace at the box office. On its second Monday, it collected Rs 1.02 crore. On the second Sunday, it had collected Rs 3.25 crore. Over 11 days, the film has garnered a total collection of Rs 37.37 crore.

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