Box Office Report: Mahavatar Narsimha enters Rs 200 crore club, War 2-Coolie saw a dip on Day 3 Two mega-budget films, War and Coolie, were released in theatres on August 14. While both are having a class run at the box office, Mahavatar Narsimha is still making records.

New Delhi:

Two Pan-India films are ruling the theatres. A fierce clash is being seen at the box office between 'Coolie' and 'War 2'. While on hand one, these two saw a dip on Saturday, despite being a weekend, the animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' maintained its charm on day 23.

Let's have a look at the Saturday collection of these three films, along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara.

Coolie

It has been three days since South Superstar Rajinikanth's multi-starrer film 'Coolie' was released in theatres. The film, which started with Rs 65 crore on the opening day, earned Rs 38.6 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 54.75 crore on Friday. In this way, 'Coolie' has earned Rs 158.7 crore at the box office in three days. This film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, in which apart from Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan are also in important roles.

War 2

Theatrical audiences also seem excited about Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR's film 'War 2'. This film is giving tough competition to 'Coolie'. However, Rajinikanth's film is ahead of 'War 2' in terms of earnings on Friday; it fell behind on Saturday. 'War 2' earned Rs 33.25 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 57.35 crore on Friday. The film has earned a total of Rs 142.71 crore in three days.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narasimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has set a great record. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in India. The film earned Rs 6.75 crore on Saturday, while it earned Rs 7.25 crore on Friday. 'Mahavatar Narasimha' has earned a total of Rs 202.35 crore in 23 days. The film shows the story of Lord Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Saiyaara

Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' is still maintaining its hold at the box office. In just 30 days, it has collected a total of around Rs 324 crore. Mohit Suri's film earned only Rs 50 lakh on Friday. However, complete information about Saturday's collection is not yet available.

