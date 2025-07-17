Box Office Report: Maalik, Superman or Metro In Dino, which film outperformed the others on Wednesday? Among the films running in theatres, Hollywood films are getting more viewers than Bollywood films. Let's know who outperformed whom on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

It has been a week since several films like Rajkummar Rao's Maalik, Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and David Corenswet's Superman released in theatres. While Vikrant's film has had an underwhelming performance at the box office, other releases last Friday and several old releases are performing well at the box office. But still, Hollywood films are performing better than Indian films at the ticket counter. Let's have a look at their Wednesday collection here.

Maalik

Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Maalik' did not perform as expected by the audience and the makers. 'Maalik' earned only Rs 1.67 crores on Wednesday. This earning is even less than its Tuesday collection. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.1 crores. In this way, the film has been able to do a total business of only Rs 19.77 crores in six days.

Superman

Hollywood film 'Superman' is continuously outperforming 'Maalik'. On Wednesday too, 'Superman' collected 2.15 crores at the box office. Whereas on Tuesday also the film's earnings were Rs 3 crores. In this way, 'Superman' has so far collected a total of Rs 33.75 crore in six days.

Metro In Dino

The collection of Anurag Basu's multi-starrer love story 'Metro In Dino' has been much less than expected. On Wednesday, the film earned only Rs 1.25 crore. Earlier on Tuesday, the film's collection was Rs 1.65 crore. In 13 days, the film has so far earned only Rs 42.65 crore and is still far away from the figure of 50 crore.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Amid Bollywood films struggling at the box office, Hollywood films are performing well. Jurassic World Rebirth earned Rs 1.40 crore on its 13th day, Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the film's collection was Rs 1.71 crore. In this way, in 13 days, the film has so far collected a total of 78.92 crore.

