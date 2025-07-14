Box Office Report: Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's day 3 collection Hollywood films ruled the box office on Sunday as well. However, Bollywood films have done significant earnings. Let's know the status of all the films.

Hollywood films are ruling the box office in India these days. While Hollywood films 'Superman' and 'Jurassic World Rebirth' are earning well, Bollywood films 'Maalik' and 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' are struggling at the box office. Let's know how the Sunday collections of these film

Maalik

Rajkummar Rao's film 'Maalik' has earned well over the weekend. The film had earned Rs 3.75 crore on the opening day. After this, there was a slight increase in the film's earnings on Saturday and it earned Rs 5.25 crore. On Sunday, the film's earnings decreased once again and it earned Rs 5.09 crore. In this way, the film has earned Rs 14.09 crore at the box office so far. The film was released on July 11. Manushi Chhillar is in an important role in the film.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' has been completely rejected by the audience. The film, which was released on July 11, had a very poor opening day collection. It opened at the box office with just Rs 30 lakh on the first day. The film did a business of Rs 49 lakh on Saturday. On Sunday, the film's earnings decreased further and it did a business of Rs 41 lakh. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 1.2 crore at the box office so far. Vikrant Massey is in the lead role in the film.

Superman

The Hollywood film 'Superman' was released in India on July 11. On the first day, the film opened at the box office with Rs 7 crore. On Saturday, the film got the benefit of the weekend and did a business of Rs 9.5 crore. On Sunday too, the film did a good business of Rs 9 crore. In this way, the film has so far earned Rs 25.50 crore at the box office.

Metro In Dino

Despite more than a week having passed, the audience is still showering their love on 'Metro In Dino'. This multi-starrer film, which was released on July 4, earned Rs 3.5 crore on the opening day. In the first week, the film earned Rs 26.85 crore. On the second Friday, the film earned Rs 2.35 crore. On the second Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.6 crore. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.75 crore. In this way, the film has so far earned Rs 38.55 crore.

Jurassic World Rebirth

'Jurassic World Rebirth' was released in India on July 4. This film has earned well in India since its first day. On the opening day, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore. In the first week, the film earned Rs 55 crore. On the second Saturday, the film earned Rs 7.4 crore. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 7.50 crore. Thus, the film has earned Rs 73 crore till now.

