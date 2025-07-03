Box Office Report: Maa and Kannappa's earnings decline, did Brad Pitt's F1 continue its successful run? Hollywood film 'F1' is ruling over films like 'Maa' and 'Kannappa'. The film has performed brilliantly in India so far. Let's find out the box office report of Wednesday.

New Delhi:

This week was a mixed one for Bollywood, South and Hollywood films. Some films gained momentum at the box office, while some saw a decline in earnings. While Kajol's film 'Maa' and Brad Pitt's 'F1' strengthened their hold, 'Kannappa' and 'Kuberaa' lost their shine. Let's take a look at this week's earnings figures.

Maa

'Maa', which performed brilliantly in the initial days, is now slowing down. The film had a good opening on its first day and was successful in drawing audiences to the theatres over the weekend. However, as the week passed, the film's earnings started declining. On Wednesday, the film did a business of only Rs 1.75 crore. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 24.90 crore, while its estimated budget is said to be Rs 65 crore.

Kannappa

There were a lot of expectations from Vishnu Manchu's mythological film 'Kannappa', especially due to its strong star cast. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas are seen in it. But in five days, the film has collected only Rs 28.65 crore. While the film earned Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday, its figure fell to Rs 1.15 crore on Wednesday.

F1

Brad Pitt's sports drama film 'F1' has performed brilliantly in India. The film started earning well from its opening day itself. After earning Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday, it also did a business of Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday. In six days, this film has crossed the Rs 32 crore mark at the Indian box office, which is quite commendable for a Hollywood film.

Sitare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's 'Sitare Zameen Par' has proved to be the highest-grossing film at the box office so far. However, on Wednesday, its earnings saw a decline and it collected Rs 2.75 crore. The film has so far grossed Rs 132.90 crore. The film's earnings were excellent on the weekend, but there was a slight decline in the middle of the week.

Kuberaa

Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Kuberaa' had a blockbuster start of 14.75 crores on the first day itself. But the film could not maintain its hold. On Tuesday, the film earned only 1 crore, while on Wednesday the figure fell to Rs 80 lakh. So far, this film has collected a total of Rs 83.55 crore.

Also Read: Box Office Report: A look at Tuesday collection of Maa, Kannappa, F1, Kuberaa and Sitaare Zameen Par