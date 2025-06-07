Box office report: Know how much Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 earn on Friday? Here's a look at the box office collections of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 on Friday.

The two big-budget films hit the silver screens in the first week of June 2025. Pan India star Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' was released on June 5, 2025, and Akshay Kumar's starrer Housefull 5 hit the big screens on June 6, 2025. The action thriller film 'Thug Life' saw a big drop in its box office earnings on the second day, whereas Tarun Mansukhani's comedy thriller Housefull 5 had a good start on its first day. Read further to know how much these films performed at the box office on Friday.

Thug Life box office collection day 2

Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' witnessed a big drop in its box office collection on day 2. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which earned Rs 15 crore on its first day, managed to collect Rs 7 crore on the second day. It is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. It features Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. It is significant to note that the film wasn't released in Karnataka following the controversial remarks made by Kamal Haasan over the Kannada language during an event.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 1

Tarun Mansukhani's comedy thriller 'Housefull 5' is the fifth instalment in the hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. It has a massive star cast which includes the trio Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Actors like Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, and Chitrangda Singh can be seen in key roles.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It had a good start on its opening day, the film earning Rs 23 crore at the Indian box office. The Hindi-language film had an overall 28.88% occupancy on Friday, June 6, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 45.65% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 28.01% in the evening, 28% in the afternoon and 13.86% in the morning shows.

