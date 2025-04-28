Box Office Report: Kesari: Chapter 2, Phule and Ground Zero's Sunday collection On Sunday, 'Kesari 2', 'Ground Zero' and 'Jaat' saw a rise in box office collections. These films benefited from the weekends. Do you know who collected how much?

New Delhi:

On Sunday, 'Kesari 2' continued its growth at the box office. At the same time, the collection of Emraan Hashmi's film 'Ground Zero' also improved on its third day of release. Sunny Deol's Jaat has been consistent at the box office, but Pratik Gandhi's Phule, despite being the best in the current lot, is struggling at the box office. Let's have a look at their Sunday collections.

Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero may have had a slow start, but its earnings are continuously improving. The film's collection also saw an increase on Saturday. Now this trend continued on Sunday. The film earned Rs 2.15 crore at the box office. Till the third day of its release, the film has collected a total of Rs 5.20 crore. The story of the film is based on the elimination of the dreaded terrorist 'Ghazi Baba'. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rocky Raina and Guneet Singh.

Kesari 2

The earnings of Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari 2' have been increasing since Saturday. The film continued this journey on Sunday as well. With the increase, the film collected Rs 8.15 crore from the box office on the tenth day of its release. On the eighth day, the film touched the figure of 50 crores. The film opened its account at the box office with Rs 7.75 crore on the first day. In the first week, it did a business of up to 46.1 crores. On the first day of the second week, i.e. Friday, it earned 4.42 crores and touched the figure of Rs 50.52 crores. Its earnings also increased on Saturday. The film collected 7.15 crores on this day. So far, it has collected a total of Rs 65.45 crores from the box office. The budget of 'Kesari 2' is said to be around Rs 150 crore.

Phule

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's Phule film collected Rs 0.15 crore on Day 1 and Rs 0.3 crore on Day 2. According to Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs 0.6 crore on Day 3, and with this, its nett collection has been Rs 1.05 crore.

Jaat

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' also benefited at the box office on Sunday. The film's collection increased. It did a business of Rs 2 crore on Sunday. The film is standing strong even on the 18th day of its release. However, in the middle of the few days, its earnings were reduced to lakhs. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has earned Rs 84.90 crore so far.

