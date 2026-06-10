Box Office Report [June 9, 2026]: Peddi, Bandar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Obsession and others

New Delhi:

The Indian box office witnessed an interesting mix of performances on June 9, 2026, as films from different genres continued their run in theatres. From Ram Charan's action-packed Peddi and Bobby Deol's Bandar to Varun Dhawan's romantic entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and the Hollywood horror film Obsession, audiences had plenty of options to choose from.

While some movies maintained a steady hold at the ticket counters, one film managed to outshine the rest with impressive earnings. Let's take a look at how these films performed on June 9, 2026.

Peddi box office collection Day 6

Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the Telugu drama Peddi hit worldwide theatres on June 4, 2026. It had a strong start at the box office with Rs 51 crore across 12,412 shows on its first day, and Rs 18.50 crore from its paid premiere.

According to Sacnilk, the film saw a slight dip in its collection on Day 6, earning Rs 9.65 crore across 7,554 shows. In terms of its worldwide collection, the film has grossed Rs 261.23 crore.

Bandar box office collection Day 5

Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's much-anticipated film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) hit theatres on June 5, 2026. Despite receiving appreciation from audiences at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film registered a modest start at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk, Bandar collected Rs 50 lakh on its opening day, followed by Rs 95 lakh on Day 2. The film witnessed growth on Sunday, earning Rs 1 crore. However, it failed to sustain the momentum on Monday, collecting just Rs 30 lakh. On Day 5, the film added another Rs 40 lakh to its tally. With this, Bandar's total box office collection stands at Rs 3.15 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection Day 5

David Dhawan's romantic drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Maniesh Paul, is maintaining a steady run at the box office. Released on June 5, 2026, the film opened with a collection of Rs 7.50 crore across 9,081 shows. It matched the same figure on Day 2, despite playing in 8,813 shows. On Day 3, the film witnessed a rise and collected Rs 9 crore.

However, collections dipped on its first Monday, with the film earning Rs 3.50 crore. It maintained the same momentum on Day 5, adding another Rs 3.50 crore to its tally. With this, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected Rs 31 crore at the Indian box office so far. Meanwhile, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 47.42 crore.

How much Obsession earn on Day 13?

The Hollywood horror film Obsession has been receiving strong word of mouth in India since its theatrical release. Directed by Curry Barker, the film had a slow start at the box office but gradually picked up momentum. It recorded its highest single-day collection on Day 10 (second Sunday), earning Rs 7.50 crore across 2,788 shows.

On Day 11, which marked its second Monday, the film collected Rs 3.50 crore. It continued its steady run on Day 12 (second Tuesday), adding Rs 3.85 crore from 3,374 shows. With this, Obsession's total collection in India has reached Rs 43.45 crore. The film stars Michael Johnston and India Navarrette in the lead roles.

Also Read: Peddi Box Office Day 5: How much did Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's film earn on its first Monday?