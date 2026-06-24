Box Office Report [June 23, 2026]: Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Main Vaapas Aaunga's Tuesday collection

New Delhi:

Currently, a variety of films from South cinema and Bollywood are running in theatres, ranging from romantic dramas and animated films to action thrillers and emotional dramas. Among them, Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika's Cocktail 2 has been outperforming the other releases.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is also competing to attract audiences, while Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is managing to draw some footfall. Let's take a look at their box office collections on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 5

The romantic drama Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, has been dominating the box office in recent days. It witnessed a strong start, collecting Rs 13.50 crore across 10,835 shows on its first day. The film saw a weekend boost on its second and third day, earning Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday.

However, it experienced a major dip on its first Monday, earning Rs 6.75 crore across 9,785 shows. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 6.65 crore across 9,565 shows with an occupancy of 21.88%. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 60.90 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 22.25 crore overseas and has grossed Rs 95 crore worldwide so far.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 5

On Tuesday, Maa Inti Bangaaram witnessed a slight drop in its box office collection compared to the previous day. On its fifth day, the film earned Rs 3.50 crore, while it collected Rs 4.10 crore on its fourth day (first Monday). With this, the film has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India. The total box office collection of the Telugu film in India now stands at Rs 30.70 crore. Meanwhile, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 51.32 crore, while overseas collections stand at Rs 15.85 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Rajat Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, was released in theatres on June 12, 2026. Initially, the film recorded average box office numbers, opening at Rs 1.15 crore. However, in its second week, the film saw an increase in collections, earning Rs 4.35 crore on its second Saturday and Rs 5.75 crore on its second Sunday. However, the film witnessed a major dip on the second Monday, earning Rs 2.50 crore.

Talking about its Day 12 earnings, the film minted Rs 3.10 crore across 2,789 shows, bringing its total collection to Rs 29.85 crore in India.

Also Read: Box Office Report [June 22, 2026]: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga and others