Box Office Report [June 22, 2026]: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Peddi and others

New Delhi:

Several films are currently entertaining audiences in theaters, including both Bollywood and South Indian movies. While Cocktail 2 is a hit with viewers, Maa Inti Bangaaram is also receiving plenty of love. However, collections for all films have dipped following the weekend. Let's see how Main Vaapas Aaunga and Peddi have performed.

Cocktail 2

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 got off to a strong start at the box office. However, its collections saw a decline after the weekend. On Monday, it collected Rs 6.35 crore, compared to Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 53.85 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theaters on June 19. The film performed well over the weekend, though collections dropped significantly on Monday. On its fourth day, it collected Rs 4.10 crore, down from Rs 10.10 crore on Sunday. Its total collection now stands at Rs 27.20 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali's film Main Vaapas Aaunga performed well during its second weekend. However, earnings have declined since then; on the second Monday, it collected Rs 2.50 crore, compared to Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 26.75 crore.

Peddi

Ram Charan's film Peddi made a spectacular start at the box office. Its collections saw a boost over the weekend, but earnings have now dropped to the lakh range. On its third Monday, the film collected just Rs 83 lakh, compared to Rs 2.82 crore on Sunday. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 235.10 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, was released in theaters on June 5. It is now earning in the lakh range; it collected Rs 12 lakh on Monday, down from Rs 45 lakh on Sunday. Its total collection now stands at Rs 50.72 crore.

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