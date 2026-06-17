Box Office Report [June 16, 2026]: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor's Tuesday collection

New Delhi:

Several films across genres are currently running in theatres, giving audiences plenty of options to choose from. From Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, many releases have been struggling to maintain momentum after their opening weekend.

On Tuesday, Imtiaz Ali's directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga continued to show steady performance and stayed ahead of its competitors at the box office. With word-of-mouth playing an important role and competition growing tougher with each passing day, here's a look at how these films performed on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga saw slight earnings growth on Tuesday, collecting Rs 1.65 crore across 2,020 shows. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.97%, with the highest at 47.46% during night shows, followed by 32.69% in the afternoon, 30.69% in the evening, and 13.62% in the morning.

With this, the film's total net collection in India stands at Rs 8.30 crore. So far, it has grossed Rs 9.88 crore at the Indian box office. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's earnings on Tuesday

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata did not record any growth in its collection on its fifth day. After earning Rs 0.65 crore on its first Monday, the film collected the same amount on Tuesday across 1,693 shows. The film, which hit theatres on June 12, 2026, amid competition from several other releases, has earned Rs 5.55 crore in India so far.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie also stars Girija Oak, Esha Dey, Prasad Oak, and Smita Tambe in pivotal roles.

Governor The Silent Saviour box office collection on Day 5

Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour had a slow start at the box office and witnessed a decline in collections on its fifth day, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The film collected Rs 0.46 crore across 1,183 shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi fictional thriller has minted Rs 4.41 crore in India so far.

Also Read: Box Office Report [June 14]: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor's Sunday collection