Box Office Report [June 14]: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor's Sunday collection

New Delhi:

Films spanning various genres, such as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Governor, were released on June 12, 2026. Ranging from romantic dramas to films based on real-life events, these Bollywood movies are entertaining audiences. How did Sunday fare for these films? Did their box office collections see an increase? Let's find out.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata day 3 collection

According to Sacnilk, the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned Rs 1.36 crore on its third day (initial collection figures). In comparison, it earned Rs 1.45 crore on the second day. The film opened with a collection of Rs 1 crore on its first day. Its total collection to date stands at Rs 3.81 crore.

The film tells the story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the courage displayed by a hospital's nursing staff. Kangana plays the role of a nurse who saves the lives of several pregnant women during the terrorist attack. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film features actors such as Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Isha Dey, and Javed King alongside Kangana.

Main Vaapas Aaunga day 3 collection

Imtiaz Ali is renowned for his romantic dramas. It has been three days since the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film directed by him. On the third day, Sunday, the film earned Rs 1.92 crore (initial figures); the collection could rise further by the end of the night. The film had earned Rs 1.85 crore on its second day, indicating an increase in collections on Sunday.

The film's total earnings have now reached Rs 4.92 crore. Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh star in this film, which portrays the pain of Partition.

How did Manoj Bajpayee's Governor fare?

Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead role in the film Governor, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. The film earned Rs 1.10 crore on its third day; only the initial collection figures have been released so far. For context, the film earned Rs 1.15 crore on its second day, bringing its total earnings to Rs 3.15 crore to date.

The film Governor is set against the backdrop of the 1991 economic crisis. Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in the movie is receiving immense praise.

Also Read: Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Report: Mimoh Chakraborty's film Day 3 collection