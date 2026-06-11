Box Office Report [June 10, 2026]: Peddi vs Bandar, which film earned more on Wednesday?

New Delhi:

Currently, several films, including small-budget and big-banner releases, are running in theatres. Among them, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi and Bobby Deol’s Bandar are receiving strong buzz from audiences. However, Ram Charan’s Telugu film Peddi is still dominating the Indian box office, whereas Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar is struggling despite praise from critics.

Let’s take a look at their box office collection on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

How much did Ram Charan's Peddi earn on its 7th day?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Buchi Babu Sana's directorial Peddi saw a dip in its collections on its seventh day of release. The film which earned Rs 9.70 crore across 7,554 shows on its Day 6, managed to collect Rs 7.55 crore across 7,535 shows.

With this, the film's net India collection stands at Rs 187.25 crore. While the film has grossed Rs 271.33 crore.

Bandar box office collection Day 7

Anurag Kashyap's directorial Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, witnessed a slow start at the box office. On its first day, it earned Rs 50 lakh across 1,365 shows, followed by Rs 95 lakh on Day 2. The film saw its highest earnings on its first Sunday, collecting Rs 1 crore. Since then, its collections have been declining, struggling to attract audiences.

Within six days of its release, the film has earned Rs 3.40 crore in India.

Also Read: Box Office Report [June 9, 2026]: Peddi, Bandar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Obsession and others