Box office report [July 23]: Jana Nayagan arrives with bang, The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 maintain momentum

New Delhi:

After a long wait, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally arrived in theatres yesterday, on July 23. The film had been delayed for nearly seven months and is being promoted as Vijay's final film before his political journey. On the other hand, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which was also released in theaters on July 17, 2026 and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continue their theatrical runs, with audiences showing interest in all three releases.

Let's see how much these films earned at the Indian box office on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

How was the opening for Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan, starring actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, received a strong response from audiences on its opening day. The film was released amid much excitement, with fans celebrating Vijay's return to the big screen.

According to Sacnilk data, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 41 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. The Tamil version contributed Rs 36.50 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 2.75 crore. The film collected Rs 1.75 crore from the Hindi markets.

The Odyssey's India box office

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to attract audiences in India. The Hollywood epic, which released on July 17, stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in key roles.

On Wednesday, the film's sixth day, it earned Rs 6.50 crore. On Thursday, its seventh day, the film collected Rs 6.15 crore. With this, its total net collection in India has reached Rs 90.30 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone at the Indian box office soon.

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn?

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Sheikh's Dhamaal 4 continues to maintain a steady run at the box office. The film was released in theatres on July 10 and has already entered the Rs 100 crore club.

The comedy entertainer earned Rs 2.75 crore on Wednesday, while it collected Rs 2.15 crore on Thursday, its 14th day. The total collection of Dhamaal 4 has now reached Rs 136.66 crore.

Apart from them, Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's The India Story, Milap Zaveri, featuring an ensemble cast including Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, and Paresh Rawal's Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Annu Kapoor's Uttar Da Puttar has been released in theatres today.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay gives his all, but the film fails to do justice to his farewell