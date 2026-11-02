Jailer 2 nears Rs 500 crore in India, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide; how Udta Teer and Prahaar performed

November has arrived, and with Diwali falling this month, one of the year's most highly anticipated films, Ramayana, is set to hit the screens. The release date is fast approaching, with Ramayana scheduled to arrive on November 5. Meanwhile, Jailer 2 is currently dominating theatres. Other films, including Udta Teer, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, are also running in cinemas.

Let's take a look at how much each film earned on November 1, 2026 and if these films were able to make use of the weekend.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on Sunday?

As of today, November 2, Jailer 2 has completed 19 days in theatres. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 9.70 crore. Benefiting from the Sunday holiday, it earned Rs 11.20 crore on its 19th day. The total net collection for Jailer 2 has now reached Rs 456.30 crore.

Jailer 2 enters the Rs 800 crore worldwide club

Rajinikanth’s film is performing exceptionally well, not just in India but also overseas. It has now joined the Rs 800 crore worldwide club, with its total global collection reaching Rs 807.25 crore.

Udta Teer also sees a rise in collections

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, also showed strong momentum over the weekend. The film earned Rs 4 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 4.35 crore on Sunday, its 10th day of release. The total net collection for Udta Teer has reached Rs 42.10 crore.

What about the collections of Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli?

Yami Gautam's film Nayyi Navelli was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar was also released around the same time. Nayyi Navelli is currently not performing well, and even over the weekend, there was no significant boost in its earnings. It earned Rs 35 lakh on Saturday and Rs 40 lakh on Sunday, its 18th day. The total net collection for Nayyi Navelli now stands at Rs 26.75 crore.

The situation is similar for Prahaar, which earned Rs 60 lakh on Saturday and Rs 65 lakh on Sunday, its 18th day. The film's total net collection has reached Rs 23.25 crore.

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Box Office Report: Jailer 2 inches towards Rs 800 crore worldwide, while Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli struggle