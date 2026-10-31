Box Office Report: Jailer 2 inches towards Rs 800 crore worldwide, while Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli struggle

Several films are competing for audience attention at the box office this weekend, but their fortunes look quite different. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its impressive run and is edging closer to a major worldwide milestone, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer is holding steady in its second week. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has also witnessed a rise in its daily earnings.

However, it has been a difficult run for Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli, which are struggling to draw audiences to theatres. With the weekend underway, here is a look at how the five films performed at the box office on Saturday.

Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli in a dire state

Prahaar, starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat, and the horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, featuring Yami Gautam, were released around the same time. Neither film managed to make a significant impact at the box office. Sixteen days after their release, their daily earnings have dropped below the Rs 50 lakh mark.

On Saturday, Prahaar earned Rs 35 lakh, while Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 24 lakh. Their total box office collections now stand at Rs 22.35 crore and Rs 26.24 crore, respectively.

Drishyam 3 sees a rise in collections

It has been nearly a month since the release of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film witnessed an uptick in its earnings on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.12 crore. With this, its total box office collection has reached Rs 375.12 crore.

Udta Teer collection

Udta Teer, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is performing reasonably well at the box office. On Saturday, its ninth day in theatres, the film earned Rs 2.23 crore. Its total collection now stands at Rs 35.98 crore.

Jailer 2 nears Rs 800 crore worldwide

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to perform well at the box office, although its daily earnings have declined over time. Seventeen days after its release, the film collected Rs 5.54 crore on Saturday. Its total domestic collection has reached Rs 440.94 crore, while its worldwide earnings stand at Rs 776.95 crore. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark.

The collection figures for all these films may increase as the day progresses and the final numbers will be updated tomorrow morning.

Also Read:

Udta Teer Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rahul Bose bring plenty of laughs to this spy comedy