Box Office Report: How much did Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat collect on Sunday? Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari 2' performed well at the box office on Sunday. Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' also benefited from the holidays. Know the Sunday box office collections of these films.

New Delhi:

Sunday was a good opportunity for Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari 2' as the film's earnings increased. The film got the benefit of the weekend. At the same time, Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' also got the benefit of the holiday. However, on the other hand, the earnings of Good Bad Ugly and 'Odela 2' neither increased nor decreased. Read how much these films collected at the box office on Sunday.

Kesari: Chapter 2

'Kesari: Chapter 2', based on the events that took place after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, was released on April 18. This film collected Rs 7.75 crore on the opening day. On the second day, i.e. the first Saturday, the film gained momentum and collected Rs 9.50 crore from the box office. On Sunday, its earnings increased further and it did a business of 12.25 crore. If we talk about its total earnings, then till now the film has done a total business of Rs 29.75 crore.

Jaat

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' has maintained the same pace at the box office for the last few days. On Sunday, its earnings saw a rise. Whereas on Saturday, the film had collected Rs 3.75 crore. On Sunday, it did a business of Rs 5.15 crore. If we talk about the total earnings of the film, then till now it has collected Rs 74.55 crore.

Good Bad Ugly

There was no significant increase in the earnings of Ajith Kumar's film 'Good Bad Ugly' on Sunday. On the eleventh day of its release, the film had collected Rs 6.75 crore. On Sunday, this collection was Rs 6 crore. The total earnings of the film so far are Rs 137.65 crores.

Odela 2

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Odela 2' is not doing very well at the box office. The film, which started with 85 lakh rupees, did a business of 71 lakh rupees on the second day. On Saturday too, its earnings fell and the film collected 63 lakh rupees. On Sunday, it could only collect 61 lakh rupees. So far, 'Odela 2' has earned 2.8 crore rupees at the box office.

Also Read: Bank cashier to leading the second longest TV serial, a look at Shivaji Satam's journey | Birthday Special