Box Office Report: Have a look at Chhaava, Thandel and Captain America: Brave New World's collections Chhaava has maintained its hold at the box office. Have a look at other box office reports as well including Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World.

These days the echo of Chhaava is attracting the audience at the box office. The film has maintained a steady hold at the box office. Apart from this, the magic of Captain America and Naga Chaitanya's Thandel is also being seen. Let us tell you how much these films released in theatres earned on Tuesday.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Khanna's film is getting a lot of love from the audience at the box office. The film collected Rs 24.50 crore on Tuesday, its fifth release day. This film has collected Rs 165 crore so far. Fans seem to be liking Chhaava avatar of Vicky Kaushal.

Thandel

Fans are also liking Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film Thandel very much. It has been 12 days since the release of the film. The film has collected Rs 1 crore on the 12th day of its release. With this, the film has collected a total of Rs 59.20 crore.

Captain America: Brave New World

Today was the fourth day of Captain America: Brave New World in theatres. The film had a bad start on the first day itself, after which it was expected that the film would earn well on the weekend, but that hope also remained unfulfilled. The film collected only Rs 9 lakh on the fifth day of its release. The film has earned a total of Rs 14.44 crore so far.

Vidaamuyarchi

Superstar Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaamuyarchi' is also being liked by the audience. It collected Rs 72.75 crore in the first week of its release. It has been 13 days since the film was released. The film has collected Rs 70 lakh on the second Tuesday. The film has done a total business of Rs 78.80 crore so far.

