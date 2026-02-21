Box Office Report [February 21, 2026]: Do Deewane Sehar Mein and Assi's Saturday collection

New Delhi:

Taapsee Pannu's film Assi, which faced Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo, released in theaters this Friday. The film tackles a serious social issue. On the other hand, Director Ravi Udaywar's romantic drama Do Deewane Sehar Mein was released in theaters on February 20. While the two new releases did not earn much on their openning day, the weekend came with a big hope for the makers and cast of Assi and Do Deewane Sehahr Mein.

So let's know how much Mrunal's and Taapsee Pannu's film earned on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Assi's day 2 collection

According to Sacnilk, Assi didn't make a strong opening day. Despite its shocking story, it earned only Rs 1 crore. However, the film saw a little rise on Saturday as it earned Rs 1.34 crore (at the time of writing). With this, so far the collection of Anubhav Sinha's film is Rs 2.34 crore.

For the unversed, Assi deals with a legal fight of a rape victim. The movie reveals the ugly side of society. The movie has Kani Kusruti, Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu, Kumud Mishra, and Revathi in its cast. Every actor in the cast performs exceptionally well. Anubhav Sinha, through his direction, has wonderfully shown the weaknesses in the legal system and the handling of rape victims.

The movie raises several social issues, but after the second half, the movie goes down. There are some things in the movie that are illogical. This could be the reason why people showed no interest in the movie.

Do Deewane Sehar Mein's Saturday collection

On its first day, Friday, this romantic drama film collected Rs 1.25 crore at the Indian box office. On day 2, Do Deewane Sehar Mein earned Rs 1.08 crore (at the time of writing). So far, the romantic-drama earned Rs 2.33 crore.

Do Deewane Sehar Mein plot

In the movie, Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the role of Shashank, who has a slight stammer or pause while speaking. He acts out this disability with utmost care. Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Roshni, who looks confident from the outside but has doubts about her beauty from within. This is a romantic story of two young individuals, Roshni and Shashank, living in Mumbai. The movie is not about the big dreams of the romantic tales of the old days, but about the small fears and weaknesses of the youth of today.

The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The script of the movie has been written by Abhiruchi Chand. The movie is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prerna Singh. In short, it is a light-hearted and heart-warming romantic movie. The movie also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sandeepa Dhar, with Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik, and Master Inesh Kotian.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor trolled for his take on criticism, 'Bolne ki aukat honi chahiye' statement angers X users