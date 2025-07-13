Box Office Report: Did Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman benefit from Saturday? On Saturday, Hollywood films once again dominated Bollywood films. In such a situation, let us know the total collection of the rest of the films apart from 'Maalik' and 'Superman'.

New Delhi:

These days, several films have been released in theatres. Some films are doing well at the box office, while some films are struggling at the ticket counter. If seen, Hollywood films are dominating Bollywood films. In such a situation, let us know how Saturday was for all the films.

Maalik

The audience often loves Rajkummar Rao's films, but his new film 'Maalik' is not able to do wonders at the box office. Starting below average on the opening day, the film did a business of Rs 3.75 crore at the box office. On the second day, the film got the benefit of the weekend and earned Rs 5.25 crore. In this way, the total collection of Maalik is Rs 9 crore so far. Manushi Chhillar is in an important role in this film, released on July 11.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' has been released in theatres on July 11. The film had a very bad start on the opening day. On the first day, the film did a business of only 30 lakhs at the box office. On the second day, the film could not take advantage of the weekend. On the second day, the film earned Rs 43 lakh. In this way, the film has done a total business of Rs 73 lakh so far. Vikrant Massey is playing an important role in the film.

Superman

For the last several days, Hollywood films have been earning more than Bollywood films in India. The same has happened with the film 'Superman'. The film opened its account in India with seven crores rupees on the first day. On the second day, the film got the benefit of the weekend, and it did a business of Rs 9.35 crores. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 16.35 crores so far. This film was also released on July 11.

Metro In Dino

The multi-starrer film 'Metro In Dino' has once again picked up pace on the weekend. The film did a business of Rs 3.5 crore on the opening day. In the first week, the film earned Rs 26.85 crore. On the second Friday, the film earned Rs 2.35 crore. On the second Saturday, the film got the benefit of the weekend and it did a business of Rs 4.65 crore. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 33.85 crore so far. This film was released on July 4.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Hollywood film 'Jurassic World Rebirth' is maintaining its hold on the box office. This film, which was released in India on July 4, did a business of Rs 9.25 crore on the opening day. In the first week, the film did a business of Rs 55 crore. On the second Friday, the film did a business of 2.9 crore. After this, on Saturday, the film got the benefit of the weekend and it did a business of Rs 7.25 crore. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 65.15 crores.

Also Read: Kota Srinivasa Rao, Telugu actor who worked in 750 films, dies at 83 due to prolonged illness