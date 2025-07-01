Box office report: Did Kajol's Maa, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa and Brad Pitt's F1 pass the Monday test? Read further to know how much Kajol's horror drama 'Maa', Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' and Brad Pitt's motorsport drama 'F1: The Movie' earned on their first Monday at the Indian box office.

Several films from different genres which hit the silver screens on Friday (June 27, 2025) are currently running in the theatres. These include the Bollywood actress Kajol's starrer 'Maa', South actor Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie'. These films earned well on the weekend but saw a major dip in their earnings at the box office on Monday. Let's take a look at their day 4 collection here.

Maa

Vishal Furia's directorial 'Maa', which earned Rs 7 crore on its first Sunday, saw a 71.86% decrease in its earnings on its first Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror drama starring Kajol, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Surjyasikha Das in the lead roles. The film has collected Rs 19.75 crore so far. The film received a good response from the critics and audience. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4.

Kannappa

The fantasy drama film 'Kannappa' directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and written by Vishnu Manchu witnessed a drop in its box office numbers on its first Monday. The film, which earned Rs 6.9 crore on Sunday, June 30, 2025, managed to collect Rs 1.82 crore on Monday. At present, the film's collection stands at Rs 25.29 crore. The film features Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, and Brahmanandam in the key roles.

F1: The Movie

Talking about Brad Pitt's motorsport drama, 'F1: The Movie', Joseph Kosinski's directorial, which performed well at the Indian box office on its first day, saw a drop in its collections on Monday. The film earned Rs 5.5 crore on its opening day and saw an increase in its earnings over the weekend. It collected Rs 7.75 crore on the first Saturday and Rs 8.15 crore on the first Sunday. However, on Monday, the box office collection of 'F1 The Movie' was recorded at Rs 2.76 crore. Besides Brad Pitt, the film stars

Damson Idris and Javier Bardem in the lead roles.

Along with these, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and South actor Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' are also minting numbers at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the silver screens on June 20, 2025, has collected Rs 126.40 crore and Rs 81.42 crore so far.

