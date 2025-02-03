Box Office Report: Deva, Sky Force to Emergency, here's how much Bollywood films earned on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at Box Office Report here

'Deva', 'Sky Force', 'Emergency', 'Game Changer' and 'Daaku Maharaj' are running in theatres in February. Many of these films have not been able to earn as expected at the box office. At the same time, some have been successful in doing great business at the ticket window. Let's know which film earned how much on Sunday.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor had high expectations from his film 'Deva'. However, this film has failed to pull the audience to the theatres. The film could not make a good collection from the first day itself. On Friday, the film collected Rs 5 crore 50 lakh. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 6 crore 40 lakh. Since Sunday was a holiday, there was not much improvement in the film's earnings. On the third day, Deva collected Rs 7 crore 15 lakh. With this, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 19.05 crores.

Sky Force

Sky Force's dominance at the box office continues. The film is doing great business at the ticket window. In the first week, this film collected Rs 99.7 crores. On the eighth day, the film collected Rs 4 crore 60 lakhs and on the ninth day, it collected Rs 7 crore 40 lakhs. On the 10th day, Sky Force has collected Rs 5 crore 25 lakhs. With this, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 116.95 crores.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has flopped badly at the box office. The film has earned very little at the ticket window. On the 17th day, this film collected only Rs 18 lakhs. With this, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 17.88 crores.

Game Changer

Ram Charan's film Game Changer has also not been successful at the box office. This big-budget film is still far away from its cost. On the 23rd day, this film earned only six lakh rupees at the ticket window. The total collection of the film has now become Rs 130.74 crores.

Daaku Maharaj

The film Daaku Maharaj has also not been able to do wonders in the Hindi language. This film of Nandamuri Balakrishna could collect only Rs 26 lakhs on the 22nd day in all languages. With this, the total collection of the film has become 89.63 crores.

