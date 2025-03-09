Box office report: Chhaava becomes first 2025 film to earn 500 crores, Crazxy's changed climax invites viewers On Saturday, 'Chhaava' crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. Soham Shah's film 'Crazxy' has also seen an increase in earnings. Let's know how much these films have collected on March 8.

On Saturday, 'Chhaava' crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. This film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was well received by the audience, due to which the film is earning bumper earnings. On the 23rd day of its release, a big jump was also seen in the earnings of the film. On the other hand, the collection of Soham Shah's 'Crazxy' also increased, as the film was doing business in lakhs till now. Let's know how much these films have collected.

Collection of 'Chhaava' crosses 500 crores

The film directed by Laxman Utekar, has collected Rs 16.5 crore from the box office on the 23rd day. 'Chhaava', which has already broken the records of many blockbuster films, has now joined the club of Rs 500 crores in India. With this, Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has become the first film of 2025 to touch this mark.

Talking about the total earnings of the film, it has so far collected Rs 508.8 crores from the box office. In the first week, it did business of Rs 219.25 crores. In the second week, it collected Rs 180.25 crores. In the third week, it earned Rs 84.05 crores. Now, thanks to the increase in its earnings on the weekend, the film has joined the club of Rs 500 crores.

Rise in the earnings of 'Crazxy' on the ninth day

Soham Shah's film 'Crazxy' also gained a lead at the box office on Saturday. The film has collected Rs 1.25 crores on the ninth day of its release. Even after receiving praise from critics, the film is yearning for viewers. Talking about the total collection of 'Crazxy', the film has so far collected Rs 8.70 crore from the box office. According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. In such a situation, it seems difficult to even recover the cost of the film. However, the film did attract audiences with the alternate climax.

