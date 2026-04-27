Box office report [April 26, 2026]: How much did Michael, Bhooth Bangla, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 earn on Sunday?

New Delhi:

Currently, films across various genres are holding their ground at the box office. On one side stands Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Bhoot Bangla, while on the other is Michael Jackson's biopic, Michael. Meanwhile, films like Dhurandhar 2 continue to hold their own, even in the face of new releases such as Ginny Weds Sunny 2.

Apart from these films Dacoit is also running in theatres. Let's find out how these films performed on Sunday.

Bhoot Bangla

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' has successfully completed one week at the box office and is now running in its second week. In its first week, the film collected Rs 84.40 crore. Now, in its second week as well, the film has made a steady start. On its second Sunday, marking its tenth day of release, the film achieved a remarkable surge, earning Rs 12.50 crore. Consequently, the film's total collection over these 10 days has reached Rs 113.40 crore.

Michael

Amidst the lineup of Hindi films, Michael Jackson's biopic, Michael, continues to hold its position. On its third day, Sunday, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore. With this, the film's total collection over three days has reached Rs 16 crore.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2

Ginny Weds Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar, has failed to deliver a noteworthy performance at the box office. After opening with earnings of Rs 30 lakh, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 managed to collect only Rs 46 lakh on its first Sunday. As a result, the film's total collection over three days has reached a mere Rs 1.20 crore.

Dhurandhar 2

Now in its sixth week, Dhurandhar 2 is not only maintaining its presence at the box office but is also continuing to post strong numbers. On its 39th day, its sixth Sunday, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore. With this, the film's total collection over 39 days has now reached Rs 1,130.59 crore in India.

Dacoit

Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit failed to deliver the box office performance that its makers had anticipated. On its 17th day, its third Sunday, the film managed to collect only Rs 52 lakh. Consequently, the film's total collection over 17 days has reached a mere Rs 35.26 crore.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Did Ranveer Singh's sequel dethrone Baahubali 2? Know here