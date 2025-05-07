Box Office Report: Raid 2, Retro, Hit 3, Kesari 2 and The Bhootnii's Tuesday collections Several films were released in Indian theatres on May 1. Let's know what kind of business these films did on day 6.

New Delhi:

Several big films of Bollywood, South and Hollywood are clashing with each other in theatres these days. Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2', Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii', Marvel's 'Thunderbolts', Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari: Chapter 2' and South actor Nani's 'Hit 3' and Suriya's 'Retro' are attracting the attention of the audience at the box office. Out of these, 'Raid 2' is in the strongest position, which has been consistent since its release. Let's know how these films performed at the box office on Tuesday.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller 'Raid 2' earned Rs 6 crore 75 lakh on the sixth day, i.e. Tuesday. This film has so far collected a total of Rs 85.5 crore. Being the sequel to the 2018 hit film 'Raid', the audience was excited about it from the beginning. The presence of stars like Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor has also strengthened the film.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari: Chapter 2' has been in theatres since April 18. On the third Tuesday, the film collected Rs 85 lakh, with which its total collection has gone up to Rs 82.1 crore. Based on the Jallianwala Bagh incident, the acting of R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey, along with Akshay in this film, has been appreciated by the audience.

Hit 3

South star Nani's 'Hit 3: The Third Case' is performing well at the box office. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2 crore 75 lakh, after which its total collection has gone up to Rs 58.55 crore. This action and thriller-filled film has been liked by the South audience, however, this film has not been able to do anything special in the Hindi language.

Retro

Suriya's 'Retro' was also released alongside Nani's 'Hit 3' and earned Rs 2.35 crore on Tuesday. With this, its total collection has reached Rs 48.9 crore. It is significant to note that the film also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' earned Rs 1 crore 99 lakh on Tuesday. The total collection of the film has now become Rs 15.96 crore. This Hollywood film, released in many languages ​​including Hindi, is getting support from audiences who like action and science fiction. However, its earnings have been lower compared to Indian films.

The Bhootnii

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari's horror-comedy 'The Bhootnii' has completely flopped at the box office. The film earned only Rs 40 lakh on Tuesday, with which its total collection has reached only Rs 4 crore 30 lakh. The audience's response to the film has been cold since the first day and critics also did not give it much attention.

Also Read: Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nimrat Kaur react to 'Operation Sindoor' | See Posts