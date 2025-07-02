Box Office Report: A look at Tuesday collection of Maa, Kannappa, F1, Kuberaa and Sitaare Zameen Par Kajol's film 'Maa' saw a slight increase in its collection on Tuesday. Let's know how the day was for box office collection of other Bollywood, South and Hollywood films.

New Delhi:

Despite several films running in theatres, nothing special is happening at the box office. At this time, films from Bollywood to South and Hollywood are being shown in theatres. On Tuesday, 'Maa' and 'F1' saw an increase in earnings, but 'Kannappa' saw a decline in collection. Let's know how other films like Kuberaa and Sitaare Zameen Par performed at the box office.

Maa

Tuesday was an auspicious day for Kajol's film 'Maa', because its earnings increased compared to Monday. On the first day of release, the film earned Rs 4.65 crore. The film did a good collection on Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.85 crore, while on Monday, 'Maa' earned Rs 2.5 crore. In this way, the film has collected a total of Rs 23 crore at the box office in five days. In media reports, the budget of the film is being reported as Rs 65 crore.

Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu starrer 'Kannappa' is also being shown in theatres. The plot of the story of this film is based on mythology. Many big actors are seen in it, like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal, etc. It has been five days since the film was released in theatres, but 'Kannappa' has not done anything special. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore, while on Monday, the film earned Rs 2.3 crore. This shows that Tuesday was not auspicious for the film. So far, the film has collected a total of Rs 27.45 crore.

F1

Hollywood star Brad Pitt's film 'F1' seems to be doing wonders in Indian theatres. The film earned Rs 5.5 crore on the opening day. 'F1' earned Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday, while the film earned Rs 3.35 crore on Monday. Apart from this, if we talk about the total collection of the film, so far this film has managed to earn Rs 28.50 crore in five days. This is a sports drama film.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood veteran actor Aamir Khan's ' Sitaare Zameen Par ' is earning great money at the box office. The film collected Rs 4.24 crore on Tuesday, while it earned Rs 3.75 crore on Monday. It has been 12 days since the film was released in theatres and till now 'Sitaare Zameen Par ' has earned Rs 130.64 crore. Apart from this, the film performed brilliantly in its first weekend, earning Rs 20.2 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.25 crore on Sunday.

Kuberaa

The earnings of Dhanush's starrer film 'Kuberaa' continue to decline. The film started with Rs 14.75 crore on the opening day. The film collected only Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, while it earned Rs 1.25 crore on Monday. Talking about the total collection of the film so far, it has earned Rs 82.7 crore in 12 days. Apart from Dhanush, actors like Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna are in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ramayana: Fresh update on Ranbir Kapoor's mythological movie as actor wraps up shooting for part 1