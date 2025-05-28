Box Office Report: A look at Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer and Mission Impossible 8' Tuesday collection Several films are currently running at the box office. Know how these films performed at the ticket counter on Tuesday.

From 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to 'Kesari Veer' and 'Mission: Impossible 8', several films are running in theatres these days. However, none of these films are able to attract the audience accordingly. From Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning to Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, various films from different genres are competing at the ticket counter. Let's have a look at their Tuesday performance here.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

The audience had high expectations from the comedy-family drama film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which is releasing in theatres this Friday. However, the film did not have a good start at the box office. But on Sunday, there was a jump in the film's earnings. Now the film is earning well even on weekdays. 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which earned 4.5 crores on Monday, saw a jump in its earnings on Tuesday. On the fifth day, the film earned 4.79 crores. With this, Rajkummar Rao's film has earned a total of 37.29 crores in five days.

Kesari Veer

The film 'Kesari Veer', which shows the story of the attack on Somnath temple and its protection, has been struggling at the box office since the first day. There is no improvement in the earnings of 'Kesari Veer', which started with just 25 lakhs. After earning 18 lakhs on Monday, Kesari Veer's earnings decreased further on Tuesday and the film was able to earn only 15 lakhs. In this way, the film has been able to earn a total of 1.23 crores in five days.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Among these newly released films, Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', which has been running for the last 11 days, is still attracting the audience. The film earned 2.25 crores on its 11th day on Tuesday. Earlier, the film had collected 2.50 crores on Monday. In this way, the film has so far collected 77.10 crores in 11 days.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raid 2' is still standing at the box office even after 27 days of its release. 'Raid 2', which earned 75 lakhs on Monday, saw a jump in its earnings on Tuesday. On the 27th day, Tuesday, the film earned 85 lakhs. With this, the total earnings of the film so far have become 163.70 crores.

