Box Office [October 8, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 300 crore mark; SSKTK, Jolly LLB 3 see slow growth The prequel to the 2022 hit film 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1', continued its exceptional run at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club within its first week of release, while other films struggled to gain traction.

The Wednesday box office saw a mixed performance as multiple films from different genres continued their theatrical runs. While Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' maintained a strong hold by entering the Rs 300 crore club in just seven days of its release

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' showed steady growth, and films like 'Jolly LLB 3' and 'They Call Him OG' witnessed a slight drop after a promising start.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 crosses Rs 300 crore mark

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the most anticipated action epic film 'Kantara Chapter 1' collected around Rs 25 crore on its Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 316 crore in 7 days. The film’s positive word-of-mouth and mass appeal continue to drive audiences to theatres.

Besides Rishab Shetty, who also directed this movie, Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari slows down on Wednesday

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and others, added Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday, bringing its overall total to Rs 38.75 crore. The film has performed especially well in the Chennai region, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.25%.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Jolly LLB 3's box office collection on Day 19

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' slowed down at the box office, collecting Rs 0.75 crore on its 19th day. Despite positive reviews, the film’s total collections stand at Rs 109.4 crore across India.

They Call Him OG earns Rs 1 crore on its Day 14

Meanwhile, Power Star Pawan Kalyan's action thriller film 'They Call Him OG' recorded its lowest earnings since its release. The Telugu language film collected Rs 1 crore on its Day 14 (second Wednesday), taking its total to Rs 186.90 crore.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments. 'They Call Him OG' also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

