Box Office [Oct 22, 2025]: Thamma inches towards Rs 50 cr, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earns Rs 7.75 cr on Day 2

Diwali 2025 turned out to be a cinematic battleground as Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma clashed with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the box office on October 21. Both films were Bollywood's Diwali offerings, promising very different flavours - one being a horror-comedy, the other soaking in romance and drama.

Thamma Day 2 box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma set the tone for Diwali at the ticket windows. The film opened with a spectacular Rs 24 crore on day one, making it the clear frontrunner in the box office race. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 18.60 crore at the box office, taking the total tally to Rs 42.6 crore. The film is expected to touch the Rs 50-crore mark on its third day.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is slow but steady at the box office

Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa took a slower start, minting Rs 9 crore on its opening day. The romantic drama earned Rs 7.75 crore on the second day. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 16.75 crore.

While the film directly competed with Ayushmann’s Thamma, its emotional storytelling, chemistry and star power is expected to grow rapidly over the week, especially among the urban and tier-2 audiences.

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to reign in week three

Despite competition from Bollywood, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 remains a force to reckon with. Now in its third week, the film shows no signs of slowing down, earning Rs 10.25 crore on its 21st day. With total domestic earnings touching Rs 557.15 crore, this Kannada folklore epic continues to resonate with the audience and dominate the box office.

Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan witness big drop

Tamil film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, maintained a strong momentum in the first week. The Keerthiswaran directorial earned Rs 9.75 crore on Day 1. Now, with competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and Bollywood releases, Dude saw its first big drop on Day 7 by minting Rs 0.14 crore. The film's total collection stands at Rs 54.24 crore.

Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan, too, saw a big dip in numbers. The sports-action drama earned Rs 0.07 crore on Day 7, taking the total collection to Rs 25.57 crore in India.

