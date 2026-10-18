Box Office [October 17]: A look at Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli's Saturday earnings

These days, several films across different genres are running in theatres, with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 leading the box office race. However, films like Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli, Street Fighter and others are also competing at the box office.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within three days of its release. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which witnessed a dip in collections after the release of Jailer 2, saw an increase on Saturday. Here's a look at how the films performed on Saturday, October 17.

Jailer 2 box office collection

Starring Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 47.25 crore net in India on its third day, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 144.05 crore. The action entertainer also crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide within its first three days of release. Its total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 321 crore.

The film also features Mohanlal, SJ Suriya, and Vidya Balan in key roles.

Ranabaali box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali witnessed a steady run on Saturday. The film collected Rs 7.30 crore net in India on its second day, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 16.55 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 26.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its theatrical run in its third week. The thriller, which saw a dip in collections after the release of Jailer 2, witnessed an increase in earnings on its third Saturday. As per Sacnilk, it collected Rs 5 crore net in India on Day 16, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 341.10 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 528.77 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Prahaar box office collection Day 2

Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story recorded an improvement on its second day. The film, which collected Rs 2.35 crore on its first day, managed to earn Rs 3.15 crore on its second day at the Indian box office. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 5.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli also recorded growth on its second day in theatres. The horror-comedy collected Rs 4 crore net in India across 5,945 shows on Saturday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 7.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 10.13 crore. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and also features Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sonal Jha and others.

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Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth's film crosses Rs 100 crore, while Ranabaali struggles