Box Office [October 16, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 slows on Day 15; Varun Dhawan's SSKTK crosses Rs 55 cr mark After ruling the box office for two weeks, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 witnessed a drop in collections on day 15, earning Rs 8.87 crore. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari slowed down near Rs 55 crore, while They Call Him OG and Jolly LLB 3 continue modest runs.

New Delhi:

It has been fifteen days since National Film Award-winning director-actor Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' began dominating the Indian box office. However, the film witnessed a dip in its earnings in the second week. The folklore action drama, which was earning in double digits earlier, managed to collect Rs 8.87 crore on its third Thursday.

On the other hand, films like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'Jolly LLB 3', and 'They Call Him OG', which were impacted by the release of 'Kantara Chapter 1', are still struggling to attract audiences to the big screens. Here's a detailed look at the box office report.

Notably, the upcoming week is expected to witness a major Bollywood vs South clash as several films are lined up for Diwali, including 'Thamma' and 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' from Bollywood, and South Indian films like 'Dude', 'Bison', and 'Kambi Katna Kathai'.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15

The Kannada language film 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' saw a decrease in its earnings on its 15th day. Rishab Shetty's directorial and the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film 'Kantara', collected Rs 8.87 crore at the Indian box office, bringing its total collection to Rs 485.27 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 15

The romantic drama film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, failed to impress audiences. Within 15 days of its theatrical release, the Bollywood movie managed to collect Rs 55.09 crore in India. On its third Thursday, it earned Rs 0.99 crore at the box office.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 22

Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' collected Rs 0.28 crore on its fourth Thursday, bringing its total earnings to Rs 192.69 crore in India. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 28

The courtroom comedy drama and the third instalment in Subhash Kapoor's 'Jolly LLB' franchise, titled 'Jolly LLB 3', slowed down at the box office. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's starrer managed to collect Rs 0.23 crore on its fourth Thursday, bringing its total box office collections to Rs 114.21 crore in India.

Also Read: Box Office Collection [Oct 15]: Kantara Chapter 1 sees a dip, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari nears Rs 55 crore