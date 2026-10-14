Box Office [Oct 13]: Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 500 cr worldwide; check Hanuman Ansh, The Vvaan's Tuesday earnings

Ajay Devgn's mystery thriller Drishyam 3 is currently ruling the box office, both domestically and worldwide. The film, which hit theatres on October 2, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide within 12 days of its release. Abhishek Pathak's directorial has also recorded the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn's career.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh continued its theatrical run, while The Vvaan saw another drop in its daily collections. Despite several films running in theatres, these three films continue to attract audiences to cinemas. Let's take a look at how much they earned in India on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide, marking a major milestone for the crime thriller. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film witnessed a decline in its collections on its second Monday (October 12) before recording a slight increase on Tuesday (October 13).

According to Sacnilk, the film, which collected Rs 22.50 crore on its second Sunday, minted Rs 6 crore on its second Monday. However, it witnessed a slight growth on Tuesday, collecting Rs 8.50 crore across 14,846 shows in India. With this, the film's total net collection in India stands at Rs 323.50 crore. In terms of its worldwide earnings, the film has collected Rs 501.80 crore.

The film stars Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh continued its run at the box office on Tuesday. The spiritual drama, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, collected Rs 1.30 crore net in India on Day 68, according to Sacnilk. This marked a slight increase from its Monday collection of Rs 1.25 crore.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 337.03 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 438.40 crore. Its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 397.80 crore, with overseas earnings contributing Rs 40.60 crore. The film was recently released worldwide in its Telugu version.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 19

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's folklore thriller The Vvaan witnessed a decline in its daily earnings. On Day 19, the film collected Rs 0.45 crore net across 1,644 in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total net collection to Rs 69.15 crore. Whereas the film's total overseas gross collection stands at Rs 7.95 crore. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film has minted Rs 90.01 crore worldwide.

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Box Office [October 11]: Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 300 crore in India, Hanuman Ansh rises, The Vvaan lags