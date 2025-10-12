Box office [October 11]: Kantara Chapter 1 nears Rs 400 crore; SSKTK, Jolly LLB 3 and OG see average earnings Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' inches towards the Rs 400 crore mark in India, dominating the box office. Meanwhile, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Jolly LLB 3' struggle with average earnings. Read the detailed box office report here.

New Delhi:

Currently, a variety of films from different genres are running in theatres, from folklore action thrillers and romantic dramas to courtroom comedies. Despite the competition, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' has been dominating the box office, with the film making a massive collection of Rs 397.65 crore across India.

While films like Varun Dhawan's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' continue to struggle, having yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark since its release, Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 3' has witnessed an average box office performance, earning Rs 111.80 crore so far. Read on to find out how much these films earned on Saturday.

Kantara Chapter 1 inches towards the Rs 400 crore mark

One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' continues to perform exceptionally well at both the Indian and global box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the prequel to the 2022 film 'Kantara' collected Rs 38 crore on its tenth day, bringing its total Indian collection to Rs 397.65 crore.

Regarding its worldwide box office collections, the film has so far crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone. Besides Rishab Shetty, the film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and others in the key roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's box office collection on day 11

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has been struggling at the box office ever since it hit the screens. On its 10th day, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore, taking its total collections to Rs 46.60 crore. For the unversed, the Bollywood film clashed with Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1' on October 2, 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 23

Subhash Kapoor's directorial 'Jolly LLB 3' featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi has earned average numbers at the Indian box office. The film saw an increase in its earnings on its fourth Saturday as compared to the previous day. The film, which collected Rs 0.5 on its fourth Friday, managed to earn Rs 1 crore on its fourth Saturday, bringing its total collections to Rs 111.80 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 161.75 crore at the worldwide box office, with its overseas collection standing at Rs 29.4 crore so far.

They Call Him OG earns Rs 1.23 crore on day 17

Pawan Kalyan's action thriller film 'They Call Him OG' collects Rs 1.23 crore on its 17th day at the Indian box office. The Telugu-language film has collected Rs 189.86 crore so far. For the unversed, the film was released worldwide on September 25, 2025.

