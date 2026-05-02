Box Office Report [May 1, 2026]: Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, Patriot, and The Devil Wears Prada 2's Day 1 earnings

New Delhi:

The first Friday of May saw a wide range of films from different genres hitting the big screens across Bollywood, Hollywood, and South cinema. The lineup included Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, Mohanlal and Mammootty's highly anticipated Patriot, and Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep's much-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2.

With such diverse releases arriving on the same day, audiences were treated to a mix of historical drama, romance, action, and international entertainment. Let's take a look at how these films performed at the box office on Day 1, i.e., May 1, 2026.

Raja Shivaji Day 1 Box Office Collection

The historical drama film Raja Shivaji witnessed a strong start at the box office on its opening day, collecting Rs 11.35 crore across 6,192 shows. The film, which has been released in both Hindi and Marathi, recorded its highest occupancy of 68% in the Marathi version on Day 1, with an even stronger response of 75.71% during the evening shows.

Meanwhile, the film's Hindi occupancy on Day 1 was recorded at 16% across 4,251 shows. The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and also features a star-studded cast including, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and a cameo appearance of Salman Khan.

How much did Ek Din earn on Day 1?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama Ek Din collected Rs 0.81 crore net in India on its first day. Sunil Pandey's directorial had an overall 14% occupancy.

Patriot Day 1 Box Office Numbers

The highly-anticipated Malayalam action thriller Patriot, starring the superstar duo Mohanlal and Mammootty, collected Rs 9.80 crore across 2,636 shows in India. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also features Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film revolves around covert operations that uncover a surveillance conspiracy which escalates into a national security threat.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Day 1 Earnings

The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, finally hit the big screens on May 1, 2026, after 20 years. Directed by David Frankel, the film stars the original trio, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

The film had an average start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 3.80 crore across 1,644 shows. As per trade website Sacnilk, the movie's total India gross collections stand at Rs 6.57 crore, while total India net collections are Rs 5.50 crore so far.

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