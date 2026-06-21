Box Office [June 20]: Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Balan The Boy, Main Vaapas Aaunga's Saturday collection

New Delhi:

The Indian box office on June 20 saw a mixed response to the latest releases alongside films already running. Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, and Chidambaram's directorial Balan The Boy, which released on Friday, June 19, 2026, were among the new releases. Cocktail 2 outperformed the other films, earning in double digits, while Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram showed growth on its Day 2.

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has completed nine days in theatres, also witnessed slight growth in its earnings on the second Saturday. Let's take a look at how much these films earned on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika's film saw slight growth on its second day at the box office despite mixed reviews. On Day 2, the romantic drama film collected Rs 16.25 crore across 10,245 shows with an overall Hindi occupancy of 30.46%. The film opened at the box office with Rs 13.50 crore across 10,835 shows. With this, the film's total box office collection in India stands at Rs 29.75 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 2 box office collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The film, which collected Rs 5.35 crore on its opening day, earned Rs 7.50 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to Rs 12.85 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Balan The Boy box office collection

The Malayalam movie Balan: The Boy collected Rs 2.35 crore across 1,208 shows on its Day 2. This brings the film's total India gross collections to Rs 4.83 crore and total India net collections to Rs 4.17 crore so far. The film earned Rs 1.82 crore on its first day across 1,316 shows. The film is directed by Chidambaram and also stars Adhisheshan KR, Girish AD, Farzana Palathingal, Zinan, and Jean Paul Lal in key roles.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 9

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a slight increase in its collections on its Day 9, June 20, 2026. The film did business of Rs 4.35 crore across 1,372 shows at the box office and recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 61.22%. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 18.50 crore in India.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 1 Box Office Collection: How much did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film earn on opening day?