Box Office [June 18]: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and others

New Delhi:

These days, several films across genres are running in theatres and giving tough competition. From Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to Disclosure Day, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga outperformed other films on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Well, the box office battle is expected to intensify in the coming days as on Friday, June 19, 2026, films like Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika's Cocktail 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, and the Korean thriller Colony have been released.

Let's take a look at how these films performed on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali's film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Rajat Kapoor, witnessed a slight increase in its collections on Day 7. The film did business of Rs 2.20 crore across 2,138 shows, bringing its total India gross collection to Rs 14.60 crore and total India net collection to Rs 12.25 crore so far.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 7 overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.25 crore so far. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 21.85 crore.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past had average collections on its Day 7, earning Rs 1.15 crore across 4,150 shows. The film's total collection in India stands at Rs 15.90 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey in key roles.

Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day has grossed Rs 9.88 crore in India so far. Starring Emily Blunt, the film minted Rs 0.40 crore across 1,043 shows on its seventh day, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 8.25 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is currently running across 38 shows. Its net India collection stands at Rs 6.55 crore, and it has grossed Rs 7.77 crore. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is based on real-life events and follows the story of hospital nurses who protected 400 patients inside Cama Hospital during the 26/11 attacks.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga: Meet Aarti Bajaj, the editor behind seven memorable Imtiaz Ali films