Box Office [June 17]: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collections

New Delhi:

The box office has been witnessing an intense battle among the films that were released on Friday, June 12, 2026. Among the new releases, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh, emerged as the top performer on Wednesday (June 17, 2026).

Meanwhile, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past continued to attract audiences, while Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata maintained its run with modest collections. Here's a look at how the three films performed on Day 6, Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Main Vaapas Aaunga's collection on Day 6

Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been receiving a lukewarm response at the box office. However, it managed to performed well on Wednesday than the other films released alongside it. On its sixth day, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 10.05 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.61%, with the highest at 31.69% during night shows, followed by 25.15% during afternoon shows, 20.46% during evening shows, and the lowest at 12.77% during morning shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 18.73 crore worldwide and Rs 6.75 crore overseas so far.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 6

Vikram Bhatt's horror film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhatt, had a good start at the box office but witnessed a drop in collections on its sixth day. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore across 4,180 shows. It opened with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 3. However, its earnings declined on Monday and Tuesday, when it collected Rs 2 crore each day. With this, the film's total box office collection has reached Rs 14.75 crore. Notably, the film was released on June 12, 2026.

How much did Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earn on Wednesday?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut and Girija Oak, was making headlines even before its release and even received praise from politicians such as Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. However, the film has failed to make a significant impact at the box office. On its sixth day, it witnessed a slight drop in collections compared to the previous day. The film earned Rs 0.55 crore on Day 6 across 1,588 shows, compared to Rs 0.65 crore on Day 5. With this, its total box office collection now stands at Rs 6.10 crore. The movie was released on June 12, 2026.

Also Read: Box Office Report [June 16, 2026]: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor's Tuesday collection