Box Office [February 28, 2026]: Know The Kerala Story 2, Assi, O Romeo's Saturday collection

New Delhi:

Saturday's box office saw mixed results as new releases like The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond and Scream 7 hit the screens on Friday, giving competition to already running films like Assi and O Romeo. The Kerala Story 2, which had a slow start on its opening day, picked up momentum on Day 2, earning Rs 4.65 crore.

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Scream 7 had a slower start, and among the existing releases, O Romeo outperformed Assi at the Saturday box office. Read on for a detailed look at the collections of all these films.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2

The second part of the 2023 film, The Kerala Story, titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, was released in theatres on Friday, after much controversy. The film opened the box office with Rs 0.75 crore on its first day. However, the Bollywood movie experienced significant growth in its earnings on Day 2. According to Sacnilk, Kamakhya Narayan Singh's directorial earned Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday, February 28, 2026. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 5.40 crore.

Scream 7 box office collection

The horror mystery Scream 7 was released on big screens on Friday, February 27, 2026, and had a slow start in India. The film collected Rs 0.4 crore with an overall 7.61% English occupancy on its first day. The film is directed by Kevin Williamson and features Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May and Jasmin Savoy Brown in key roles.

O Romeo box office collection

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film, O Romeo, earned Rs 1.30 crore on its Day 16, which is more than the Saturday's collection of Taapsee Pannu's film Assi. So far, the gangster drama film minted Rs 64 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Assi box office collection

Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti's film, Assi, collected Rs 0.55 crore on its ninth day. Directed by Anubhav Singh, the courtroom drama Assi has earned Rs 7.95 crore in India so far. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had an overall 19.68% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the highest Hindi occupancy of 23.39% recorded in afternoon shows.

Also Read: Actress Sonal Chauhan stuck at Dubai airport, appeals to PM Modi for safe return