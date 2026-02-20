Box Office [February 20, 2026]: A look at Do Deewane Sehar Mein and Assi's opening day collection

New Delhi:

Taapsee Pannu's film Assi, which faced Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo, released in theaters today. The film tackles a serious social issue. On the other hand, Director Ravi Udaywar's romantic drama Do Deewane Sehar Mein was released in theaters on February 20. In addition to these three films, Shanaya Kapoor and Gaurav Adarsh's Tu Ya Main is also running in theatres.

Let's know how much Mrunal's Do Deewane Sehar Mein and Taapsee Pannu's Assi earned on opening day.

How much did it collect on the first day?

According to Sacnilk, Assi didn't make a strong opening day. Despite its shocking story, it earned only Rs 70 lakh. This is the film's opening figure at the time of writing this new story. Its collection may increase overnight.

Assi story and cast

The story of Assi depicts the legal struggle of a rape victim. It exposes the ugly face of society. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu, Kumud Mishra, and Revathi. Each cast delivers powerful performances. Through his direction, Anubhav Sinha has brilliantly depicted the flaws in the legal system and the treatment of rape victims.

The film addresses important social issues, but it weakens after the second half. Some elements in the film defy logic. This may be why audiences lacked interest in the film.

First day collection of Do Deewane Sehar Mein

On its first day, Friday, this romantic drama film collected Rs 90 lakh at the box office (at the time of writing). In the film, Siddhant plays Shashank, who has a slight stammer or hesitation while speaking. He portrays this disability with great sensitivity. Mrunal plays Roshni, who appears confident on the outside but doubts her beauty on the inside.

Do Deewane Sehar Mein plot

This is a love story of two young people, Roshni and Shashank, living in Mumbai. Both are very good and intelligent, but struggle with their own insecurities. The film focuses not on big dreams like old romantic stories, but on the small fears and weaknesses of today's youth.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The story is written by Abhiruchi Chand. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prerna Singh. Overall, it is a light-hearted, heartwarming romantic film. The film stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sandeepa Dhar, with Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik, and Master Inesh Kotian in supporting roles.

O'Romeo collection

O Romeo has been in theaters for eight days. Today, it has earned Rs 1.43 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 48.53 crore.

