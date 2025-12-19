Box Office [December 18]: Dhurandhar earns lowest; Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Bha Bha Ba's Thursday collections Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar records its lowest Day 14 earnings at the Indian box office. Malayalam comedy-thriller Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep, earns Rs 6.75 crore on Day 1, while Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 continues to struggle at the box office.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar, which has been the talk of the town and ruling the box office, witnessed its lowest earnings on Day 14. Despite this, the film's box office collection in India stands at Rs 460.25 crore.

Meanwhile, the third Friday of December saw new releases from South cinema. Actor Dileep’s comedy-thriller Bha Bha Ba hit the screens and received praise from fans online. At the same time, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 continues to compete with the already running films. Let’s take a look at the detailed box office report for these films.

Dhurandhar records lowest earnings of day 14

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar recorded its lowest earnings at the Indian box office on its day 14, second Thursday. The film which opened the box office with Rs 28 crore on its first day managed to collect Rs 23 crore on day 14. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection stands at Rs 460.25 crore.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection

The sequel to the Kapil Sharma's 2015 film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has been struggling at the box office. The film did a business of 0.75 crore on its seventh day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy film managed to earn Rs 10.85 crore in India.

Bha Bha Ba box office collection day 1

Dileep's comedy thriller Bha Bha Ba opened at the box office with average collections. Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, the Malayalam movie earned Rs 6.75 crore on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had an overall 66.81% Malayalam Occupancy on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Besides Dileep, the film features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan and others in key roles and South superstar Mohanlal in cameo role.

