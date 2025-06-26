Box office collection: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' crosses Rs 80 crore mark, 'Kuberaa' sees drop on day 6 Know how much Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' earned at the box office on their sixth day.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which hit the silver screens last week on June 20, 2025, has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at the box office on its sixth day. However, on the other hand, South actor Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' witnessed a drop in its earnings on Wednesday. Let's take a look at their box office collections here.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' crosses Rs 80 crore mark

The family drama film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' saw a dip of 20.35% in its box office numbers on Wednesday as compared to the previous day. The movie, which earned Rs 8.5 crore on Tuesday, collected Rs 6.77 crore on Wednesday (June 25, 2025). Despite this, the total box office collection of Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's starrer stood at Rs 81.92 crore. The Bollywood film is the spiritual sequel to 2007 'Taare Zameen Par' and it has received a good response from the viewers and critics. Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

Talking about the work front, before this, Aamir Khan was seen in the romantic comedy film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Winston Groom and Eric Roth. On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh was last seen in the Gujarati film 'Ved' co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Jiya Shankar in pivotal roles.

'Kuberaa' slows down on sixth day

Talking about the box office collection of the action thriller film 'Kuberaa' on the sixth day, the Dhanush-Rashmika Mandanna starrer saw a decrease of 31.11% in its earnings as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Sekhar Kammula's directorial earned Rs 4.03 crore on Wednesday. Now, the total domestic box office collection of the film is recorded at Rs 65.28 crore. The Telugu-language film, which reportedly was made under a budget of Rs 120-150 crore, has managed to collect Rs 97 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Kannappa, Maa to Nikita Roy, a look at films to watch in theatres this Friday