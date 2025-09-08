Box office collection [September 7, 2025]: Baaghi 4, Madharaasi, The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files From Bollywood to Hollywood and South, here’s the September 7, 2025 box office collection report of Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, Madharaasi, Conjuring and Param Sundari.

New Delhi:

Just like last month, this time too, several films are competing at the box office. From Hindi, South to English language films, there are several options for the theatrical audience this week.

On Sunday, the Bollywood film ‘Baaghi 4’ made full use of the weekend. On the other hand, ‘The Bengal Files', ‘Param Sundari’, along with Hollywood film ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ and Tamil film ‘Madharaasi’ gained momentum. Let's have a look at their box office report of September 7, 2025.

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3

Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Baaghi 4’ collected Rs 10 crore on the third day, i.e. on the weekend. The total collection of this film was Rs 31.25 crore. The audience seems to be liking the on-screen rivalry of Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in the film.

The Bengal Files box office collection weekend report

Vivek Agnihotri-directed film 'The Bengal Files' started with a weak collection of Rs 1.75 crore on the first day. But on Sunday, i.e. the third day, the film earned Rs 2.75 crore, increasing its collection. The total collection of this film so far is Rs 6.65 crore.

The Conjuring: Last Rites India box office collection

Hollywood film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is earning well in India. On Sunday, the horror-thriller collected Rs 14.16 crore and the total collection is also Rs 49.16 crore. In just four days, this film has joined the 50 crore club.

Madharaasi box office collection 3 days

Tamil movie 'Madharaasi' also earned Rs 10.85 crore on Sunday, i.e. the third day of its release. The film has so far added a total of Rs 36.60 crore to its account.

Param Sundari box office collection day 10

Ten days ago, Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Param Sundari' was released in theatres. The film did a good collection in the initial days, but on the 10th day, i.e. Sunday, it could earn only Rs 2.50 crore. So far, the total collection of the film is also Rs 46 crore in India.

