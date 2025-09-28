Box office collection [September 27]: Homebound, Lokah, Jolly LLB 3, Mirai's Saturday earnings Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound showed steady progress on its second day. Meanwhile, long-running titles Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and Mirai also added to their tallies.

Saturday’s box office collections brought renewed momentum for both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Pawan Kalyan’s gangster drama They Call Him OG continued its dominance across India, while Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 registered sharp growth.

At the same time, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound showed steady progress on its second day. Meanwhile, long-running titles Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and Mirai also added to their tallies. Here’s a detailed look at the Saturday numbers.

Jolly LLB 3

Bollywood courtroom sequel Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a notable rise in collections. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film brought in Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday, up from ₹3.75 crore on Friday. Over nine days, the film has now grossed a strong Rs 84 crore.

Homebound

Social drama Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, continued its modest yet steady run. On its second day, the film collected Rs 50 lakh, improving from its Rs 30 lakh opening day.

The film, which tackles contemporary social issues, has also been selected as India’s official entry to the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Feature category, giving it both critical and cultural momentum.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

The superhero drama Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra remained resilient even in its fourth week. On Saturday, it added Rs 3.25 crore to its tally, bringing its total to over Rs 280 crore. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film has cemented its place as one of the year’s biggest South Indian successes.

Mirai

In contrast, Mirai, led by Teja Sajja, saw a slowdown. The film collected Rs 57 lakh on Saturday, reflecting reduced momentum in its second week. Despite accumulating nearly Rs 85 crore so far, its growth has been dampened by the overwhelming success of They Call Him OG.

