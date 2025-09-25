Box office collection [September 25, 2025]: How much Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi and Mirai earned on Wednesday? Wednesday’s box office figures of Mirai, Nishaanchi and Jolly LLB 3 reflect a diverse pattern of performance, highlighting how audience reception and film content continue to influence earnings.

Wednesday proved to be a mixed day for the box office, with some films sustaining steady business while others witnessed a decline in collections. Several Bollywood and South Indian releases are currently running in theatres, and their performance on this mid-week day reflects the varying audience response.

So let's have a look at the Wednesday collection of Akshay Kumar Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3, Aaishvary Thackeray's debut film Nishaanchi and Teja Sajja's Mirai.

Jolly LLB 3

Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 released on September 19 and continues to draw audiences despite a slight dip in earnings post-weekend. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 6.61 crore, while Wednesday brought in Rs 4.2 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 69.7 crore so far.

The film’s blend of courtroom drama and comedy has been appreciated by viewers, and critics have noted that the Akshay-Arshad pairing provides a strong mix of humour and legal drama. While weekday collections have softened compared to the opening weekend, the film continues to enjoy support from loyal cinema-goers.

Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi had generated considerable expectations before its release, but has struggled to make an impact at the box office. The film opened with Rs 25 lakh on its first day, followed by Rs 6 lakh on Tuesday and Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday. Its total collection so far stands at Rs 1.16 crore. Despite the strong anticipation, the film has not resonated with the wider audience, resulting in lower occupancy in theatres.

Mirai

The Telugu release Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja and released on September 11, continues to perform steadily in the South Indian market. The film opened with Rs 13 crore and earned Rs 1.72 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday. In 13 days, it has accumulated Rs 84.5 crore at the box office.

The film, which also features Manchu Manoj in a villainous role, has been praised for its performances and engaging storytelling. While weekday collections have softened slightly, the film’s overall trajectory remains positive, demonstrating sustained audience interest.

