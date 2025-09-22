Box office collection [September 21, 2025]: Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi, Mirai, Lokah and more Movies like 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Ajey' and 'Nishaanchi' were released this week on Friday, but in terms of box office collection, Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed the other two films by a huge margin. Let's know how much the movie earned over the weekend.

New Delhi:

Several big and popular films hit the box office this week. Three films were released on Friday, including Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's 'Jolly LLB 3', Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' and CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'.

Along with this, Pan India release 'Mirai', the Japanese anime 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' and Malayalam movie 'Lokah: Chapter 1' have also kept the audience engaged. Let's take a look at which film earned how much over the weekend.

Jolly LLB 3

The audience has been waiting for this film for a long time and as soon as it was released, it got a tremendous response in the theatres. After an opening of around Rs 12 crores on the first day, the film picked up pace on Saturday and the figure reached 20 crores. On Sunday too, the audience lapped up the courtroom drama and recorded a gross of around Rs 21 crores. In just three days, the film collected a whopping Rs 53.50 crores.

Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap was expecting a big surprise from this film, but the opening was very weak. 'Nishaanchi', which earned only Rs 25 lakhs on Friday, earned Rs 39 lakhs on Saturday with a slight increase. Things got worse on Sunday and the collection dropped to Rs 21 lakhs. In three days, the film collected only Rs 85 lakh. Aaishvary Thackeray's debut film is failing at the box office despite potential.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

The makers were expecting a better start from this film made on the life of CM Yogi Adityanath. However, the collection on the first day was limited to Rs 25 lakhs. The film earned Rs 32.76 lakhs with a slight increase on Saturday and crossed the Rs 50 lakhs mark on Sunday. In three days, 'Ajey' has done business of Rs 1.18 crores so far.

Mirai

Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' is performing well for the second week in a row. The film earned Rs 5.15 crores on Saturday and the figure reached Rs 5.75 crores on Sunday. So far, the total collection has crossed Rs 78.75 crores. The audience is very impressed with the visual effects and the story of this film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Japanese anime films have made a big mark at the Indian box office. In the second week, there was a decline, but the film picked up momentum on the weekend. With Rs 3.25 crores on Saturday and Rs 4 crores on Sunday, the total collection of 'Demon Slayer' has reached Rs 62.46 crores in India. This figure is considered to be the biggest success for any anime film in our country.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

After earning Rs 3.15 crores on Saturday and Rs 4 crores on Sunday, the total collection of 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' has reached Rs 137.75 crores. Kalyani Priyadarshan's strong acting and storyline played an important role in bringing the audience to the theatre.

Also Read: Box office collection [September 20, 2025]: Jolly LLB 3 soars, Mirai and Lokah continue strong run