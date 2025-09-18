Box Office Collection [September 17, 2025]: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Mirai, Baaghi 4 and more While the Telugu film 'Mirai' kept theatres buzzing, 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' continues its impressive run. Let's have a look at their September 17, 2025's collection.

New Delhi:

Wednesday was a mixed day for the Indian box office. While Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' slowed down, 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,' 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra,' 'Baaghi 4' and the Hollywood film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' attracted audiences and boosted earnings.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' appears to be on the wane. Let's find out how much each film earned and which is losing momentum out of these at the box office.

Mirai

Teja Sajja starrer Pan India film 'Mirai' had a strong opening weekend, but its earnings are gradually declining. On Tuesday, the film grossed Rs 5.75 crore, compared to Rs 6.4 crore on Monday. By Wednesday, this figure had further declined to Rs 4.5 crore. In total, 'Mirai' has grossed Rs 61.50 crore in six days. The film passed the Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide collection on Wednesday.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' strengthened its hold at the Indian box office on Wednesday. It opened with a strong Rs 13 crore on its first day of release. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 4.28 crore, a slight increase from Monday. Wednesday saw another Rs 3.13 crore. Overall, 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' has grossed Rs 50.85 crore in six days. This indicates that Indian audiences are embracing anime content on a large scale.

Baaghi 4

On Tuesday, i.e. its 12th day, Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' earned Rs 8.9 million (89 lakh rupees), followed by Rs 7.5 million (75 lakh rupees) on Monday and Rs 6.8 million (68 lakh rupees) on Wednesday. So far, 'Baaghi 4' has earned a total of Rs 51.97 crore (51.97 crore rupees) in India.

The Bengal Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Bengal Files' has now seen earnings in the millions. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 5 million (50 lakh rupees), slightly more than Monday's Rs 4 million (40 lakh rupees). However, on Wednesday, the total collection dropped to Rs 3.9 million (39 lakh rupees). So far, the total collection has reached Rs 15.39 crore (15.39 crore rupees). According to box office trends, the film may soon be out of theatres.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Hollywood horror film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is performing well at the Indian box office. It grossed Rs 1 crore on Monday, Rs 1.11 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 83 lakh on Wednesday, bringing the film's total collection to Rs 78.47 crore.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Malayalam film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' continues to impress audiences on its 20th day. It earned Rs 2.75 crore on Tuesday and added another Rs 2.10 crore on Wednesday. Overall, 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' has now reached Rs 126.90 crore. The film appears poised to be a blockbuster for 2025.

