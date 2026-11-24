Despite a dip in earnings after the weekend, Ramayana continues to set box office records. The film's gross collection in India has crossed the Rs 1,100 crore mark, while its worldwide earnings have surpassed Rs 1,700 crore. Meanwhile, Dhanush's Om has also performed well at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana is setting major records at the box office. Although its earnings saw a decline on Monday, the film has continued its strong run in terms of worldwide collections. Meanwhile, Dhanush's Om is also performing well. Here's a look at the latest collection figures for Godzilla Minus Zero as well.

How much has Ramayana earned in India?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 35.60 crore on its 18th day, Sunday. On Monday, its earnings dipped, with the film collecting Rs 12.70 crore. Its net collection in India stands at Rs 955.45 crore, leaving it Rs 44.55 crore short of the Rs 1,000 crore milestone. Its gross collection in India has reached Rs 1,141.65 crore.

What are the worldwide earnings of Ramayana?

By its 19th day, Ramayana: Part 1 had crossed the Rs 1,700 crore mark at the global box office. Including Rs 563 crore from overseas markets, its total worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,704.65 crore. With this, the film has surpassed the reported worldwide collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stands at Rs 1,622 crore.

Dhanush's Om sets a record

Dhanush's film Om: Operation Mole is performing well at the box office. On its fourth day of release, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 6.20 crore in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 55.95 crore. Over the weekend, it collected Rs 31.65 crore. With these figures, the film has registered the biggest opening weekend of Dhanush's career so far.

How is Godzilla Minus Zero performing?

The Hollywood film Godzilla Minus Zero appears to be struggling at the Indian box office. On its fourth day of release, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 40 lakh. This takes its total net collection in India to Rs 3.35 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 4.02 crore.

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